PEARSON, Evelyn June:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 September 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rochelle and Tony, Ian and Eriner, Owen and Ang, Steph and Hugh. Adored by Mereana and her other seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Messages to the Pearson Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held in The Salvation Army Citadel, Church Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12 September 2019, at 1.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2019