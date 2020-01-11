DAVIES, Evelyn Emma:
On January 3, 2020 at Griffith NSW, after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of the late James Davies. Loved mother of John and Sue, Hayden, Douglas and Ata, Christopher, James and Sirvander, Katherine and Ben. Cherished Grandma to her 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law of Margaret and Charlie, Ronald and Mina, Nancy and the late Hector. Aunt of Maureen, Samuel, Melvin, Anika, Aaron, Nicole, Melissa and their families. A private cremation has been held in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020