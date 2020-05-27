CHRISTENSEN,
Eveline Anne:
Passed suddenly, but peacefully, on Sunday 24th May 2020 at Levin War Vets, aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Denny Christensen. Loved Mum of Craig & Wendy (Rotorua), Lynda & David Russell (Levin), Denise & Scott Mills (Tauranga), Kevin & Elizabeth (Auckland), Claire & Dion Kennett (Levin). Gran to Stuart; Dylan & Cassandra, Chelsea; Callum, Sam; Liam & Lucy, Paige. Great-Gran to Brieanna, Kaedyn; Lily. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Cancer Society and/or the Heart Foundation. Anne will be lying in state at home late Wednesday until Friday (please ring 06 3679090). Service will be held at St Joseph's Church on Friday 29th May at 1.00pm, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020