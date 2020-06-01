MAXWELL, Eve Mary: QSM

Passed away on Friday 29th May 2020, after a short illness and one day after her 92nd birthday. Treasured wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David and Anne (Perth), Ian (Taupo), Anne (Wellington), Rob and Annee (Brisbane). Adored Grandma of Sam and Sarah; Brad and Kaity, Rachel, Mitch and Shari; Jo and AJ, Mick and Emily; Danika and Daniel, and Nici; and Great-Grandma of Bentley, Lincoln, Aston and Jacobie. A service to celebrate Eve's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 3rd June at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to the NZ Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 1318, Taupo.

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ



