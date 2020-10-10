JONES, Evan Islwyn:
Formerly of Llandybie, South Wales. On 6 October 2020, peacefully passed away at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone, aged 92 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Vida & David Gemmell and Michael & Mary Jones, grandfather of Jonathan, Daniel, Simon, Joshua, Michelle, Catherine and Nicole, and great-grandfather to eight. Brother of Ruby, Percy (dec) and Alma (dec). Special thanks to the fantastic staff at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Special Care Unit. A celebration of Evan's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the Evan Jones family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020