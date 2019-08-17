Eva SCHELLEVIS

Death Notice

SCHELLEVIS,
Eva Maria (nee Schnitzler):
Born in the Rhineland, West Germany on 27 April 1927, and died in Wellington Hospital on 14 August 2019. Wife of Johannes (John) Schellevis (dec). Mother of Derek (dec), Karen and mother-in-law of Grant. Very proud Oma of Annika, Angus and Monica, and delighted great-grandmother of Lyla. Eva graduated in Law from Victoria University of Wellington in 1962, the only woman in her class. She had a fierce intellect, and loved politics and debate. She will be missed by us all. In accordance with Eva's wishes there will be no funeral.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019
