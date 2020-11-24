MANN,

Eva Patty (nee Head):

Born Alofi, Niue Island November 23, 1923, and passed away peacefully at Cashmere Heights Rest Home, Johnsonville, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Roy (dec), and loved and respected Mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Dianne, Alan and Annette, Marylin and Shane, Gillian and Grant, Kitty and Gavin, Ricky and David, Liz and Murray. Loving and proud Grandmother of Jonathan and Janelle, Dino, Tyrone and Roy, Brett, Louise and Anna, Nicole and Aprille, Aleisha and Rhianne; and a much loved great-grandmother of Max, Ashton and Caleb, Tiffany, Mya and Greta, Ishaiah and Mikaera, Edward and Jardyn, Margot and Andre. Special thanks to Liz and Murray for their devoted care of Mum, and also to the wonderful staff at Cashmere Heights.

..and the dust returns to the ground it came from and the spirit returns to the God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7

A service to celebrate Eva's life will be held at Lychgate Funerals, Burgess Road, Johnsonville, on Friday 27th November at 1.00pm. Messages to the Mann family, c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance.



