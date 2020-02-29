HYDE, Eva Annie:
On Tuesday, 25th February 2020, passed away peacefully at the Woburn Masonic Village, surrounded by family, aged 94 years young. Beloved wife of the late Lionel (dec 1986). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sidney & Irene (Opotiki), Leonie Linton & the late Eric (Kawerau), Jackie Dobbs & the late Alan, and Paul (Christchurch). Loved and caring grandma of her 12 grandchildren, 25.5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Dawn and her family. Sincere thanks to the staff of the Woburn Masonic Village for their wonderful care and support. A memorial service to celebrate Eva's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, 40 Wainuiomata Road, Wainuiomata, on Saturday, 14th March 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020