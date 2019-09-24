ZAJKOWSKI,
Eugieniusz (Eddie, Gienek):
On 21 September 2019 at Upper Hutt, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Teresa Preston and Bernard Whaanga, Richard and Stephanie (Auckland), Stefan and Venetia (UK), David and Melanie (Tauranga), and Maria (Melbourne). Loved dziadek of Matthew Preston, Sofia and Beatrice, and Alexander.
May he rest in peace.
Messages for 'The Family of Eugieniusz Zajkowski' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 24, 2019