SMOLNICKI, Eugenia:
On 20 August 2020 at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Silverstream, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Dolek. Loved Mama of Richard & Marie, Irena & Dave, Jan & Maria, Basia & Paul, and Antoni. Loved Babcia to Greg, Suzanne, Johanna, Casey, Carla, Nina, Bella, Max, Eddy, Ollie, and Maaike, and Pra-Babcia of Blake, Liam and Elizabeth. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion for all the love and respect given to Eugenia. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Eugenia in Scared Heart Catholic Church, Britannia Street, Petone, on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 (and will be by invitation only) followed by burial at Taita Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020
