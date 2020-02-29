PEARCE,
Euan Ian Frederick:
Peacefully on 25th February 2020 at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Wellington. Cherished husband of Jane, former husband of Anne, brother of Jocelyn, father of Emma and Matthew (dec), Sarah, Susannah and Simon. Grandfather of Fergus, Theo, Eliza and Lily. Sincere thanks to the staff at Te Hopai for their devoted care of Euan. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital in memory of Euan would be appreciated. A service for Euan will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Wellington, on Thursday, 5th March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Pearce family" C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020