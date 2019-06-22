ROBINSON, Ethel Rita
(née Halliwell): QSM
On 20 June 2019, peacefully, aged 103 years. Beloved wife of the late Diamond (1918-1969), treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jenness (dec) and Ivan; Edward and Margaret; Brian (dec) and Rose; Graham (dec); Gill and John; much loved Nana of Andrew; Michael, Katherine and David; Rachel, Anna (dec) and Julia; Angelica and Ethan and their partners; and great-grandmother of Diamond and Jenness; Livia, Genevieve and Hannah; Mackenzie, Georgie and Milly; Kezia and Adam. Special thanks to the staff of Te Hopai Hospital for their loving care given to Ethel over the last year. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Hopai would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.tehopai.co.nz/donation/. Messages to 'the Robinson family' may be left in Ethel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A celebration of Ethel's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Thursday 27th June at 1:00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019