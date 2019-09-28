ROA, Ethel Catherine
(nee Highet):
Died peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave (deceased) and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Stephen (deceased) and Margaret, Catherine, Michael and Puni (deceased) and Pare. Beloved Nana of Grant, Lee (deceased), Tahana, Hoani, Tipene, Maraea, Ayla, Mark, Scott, Aisha, Jamahl, Breeze, Natane, Phoenix (deceased) and their partners. Special Nana to all her 24 great-grandchildren and her one great-great-grandchild. Loved Aunty to Bryan, Graeme, Paul, Donald, Chris and Adam. The family sincerely thanks the Ora Toa Medical Centre Takapuwahia, Harbourview Rest Home and friends of the family for their kindness, compassion and support over the last few months. A Requiem Mass for Ethel will be held in the Church of St Pius X, 63 Te Pene Ave, Titahi Bay, on Monday 30th September 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019