McELWAIN, Ethel Jean
Evelyn (nee Wilton):
On September 7, 2019 peacefully at Shona MacFarlane, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Mother and mother-in-law of Linda & Ollie, Yvonne, Cathe & Pad, Ross & Suzanne. Treasured Nana Mac to Matt, Simon, Lauren, Natalie, Anton, Daisy, and Levi, and five great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the wonderful carers at Shona MacFarlane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand, PO Box 11-288, Manners Street Postshop, Wellington 6142. A service for Ethel will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2019