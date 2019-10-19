THORN, Esther Jean:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 16th October 2019, at Hutt Hospital. A loved sister to Ila, Natalie, Margaret, Faith and the late Myra, Valerie, Jack and David. Special Aunt to the Beveridge Family and will be missed by her many other family and friends. All communication to the Thorn Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Esther will be held in the Hope Centre, 8 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019