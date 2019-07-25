LYTTLE, Esma Maud:
On July 20, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, in her 94th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Wayne, Bruce and Caroline, Rob and Marg, and John and Jeanette. Dearly loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Lansdowne Park Village and Masterton Hospital for their excellent care and loving support. Messages to the Lyttle family C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A family farewell and cremation has been held for Esma. There will be a memorial celebration of Esma's life in the spring.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2019