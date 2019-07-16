Errol SKELTON

  • "Many lovely memories of Errol, sending our love too all xx"
    - Hadley and krystle Searle
  • "Sorry to hear of Errol's passing. I have some great..."
    - John Craig
  • "I am sure EB and Lola will be reminising about Grey Raider..."
  • "Thanks for all the funny times E.B!"
    - Melissa Lammas
  • "So very sorry to hear about Errol.Errol always called in to..."
    - Cheree Finlayson
Death Notice

SKELTON, Errol Bryan:
Of Levin. Passed away suddenly on 14th July 2019, at home. Much loved husband of Lois. Dearly loved father of Sue, Brent and Joanne. Much loved grandad (gandy) to Shaun, Katie, Anton, and Daina-Marie, and special great-grandad to Ava and Alise. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Love you always.
A celebration of Errol's life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin, on Thursday 18th July, at 2.00pm. Messages please to Skelton family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019
