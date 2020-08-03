SHEARMAN, Errol Patrick:
Of Levin. Unexpectedly, but peacefully. Retired police officer of 31 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, and dearly loved partner of the late Monica. Loved father of Tony & Lisa, Grandfather of Gregor & Stewart, and Great-Grandfather of Mila Maria and Amaia Jean. Loved family member of Jacinta and Kerry. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service for Errol will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2020