BUTCHER, Errol Forbes:
On April 4, 2020 at Kandahar Rest Home, Roberts Road, Masterton: Aged 92. Dearly Loved husband of late Dorothy (nee Ryan). Much loved father and father-in-law of Warren, Murray and Rosie, Derek, Janet & Ray Moore, Kevin, Dianne & the late Dean Mazey. Cherished Grandfather of Adam, Megan, David, Harley, Brayden, Simon and Keanne. Errol's family wish to thank the staff of Kandahar Rest Home, Roberts Road, Masterton, for the years of care and attention they gave their father. A private cremation has been held. All messages to PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. Errol requested a private cremation and due to COVID 19 situation we must oblige, but we will gather as a family to inter Errol with his beloved Dorothy in the future.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2020