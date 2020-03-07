BURNHAM, Errol David:
Of Levin. On 5th March 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Lynne. Dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Deb and Shane, Dean and Laureen, Craig and Fiona, and Lauren and Darren. Much loved and proud Grandad of Taylor, Jarod, Cade, Emma, Kate, Mia, and Kris. Loved son of the late Betty and Les Burnham. A celebration of Errol's life will be held at MacDonnell Chapel, Masonic Village, Queen Street East, Levin, on Thursday 12th March, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Levin St John's Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020