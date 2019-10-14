Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest WHATARAU. View Sign Death Notice



Ernest Hemi (Ernie):

It is with a heavy heart that the Whatarau whanau announce the passing of Ernest (Ernie) Hemi Whatarau who passed surrounded by his loved ones. Dearly loved dad to Aidan Hemi Whatarau, Bailey Hampton Whatarau Stuart, Shania Madison Whatarau Stuart, Sophie Melanie Stuart. Treasured son of Jean Whatarau and the late Jim Whatarau. Adored and loved brother and brother-in-law of Kim Marama and Richy Elers, and Ricky Rangi and Ginny Whatarau. Beloved partner of Astrid Jenson. Uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and great mate to Jeremy and Leanne Mckibbin, and Eve Walsh. Cherished and valued friend to Lisa Stuart and Carol Manning. Valued friend to many and loyal work colleague where he spent over 20 years at Taylor Prestons. The celebration of Ernie's life will be held at the Johnsonville Rugby Club, 80 Helston Road, Paparangi, Wellington, at 11.00am, Monday 14th October, followed by a private cremation. Ernie is lying in state at 38 Havana Road, Granada Village, if any family or friends would like to come pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, please koha to Te Omanga Hospice, koha may be left at the service or online donations to –

https://secure.fundraiser.com/donate/teomangahospice

where Ernie spent the final leg of his journey in the care of the exceptional staff at Te Omanga. The Whatarau family would like to thank all the staff at Wellington and Hutt Hospital who assisted with Ernie's care.



Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019

