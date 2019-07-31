Ernest HORSMAN

Death Notice

HORSMAN, Ernest Alan:
Donald Colley Professor of English, University of Otago, 1957-1983. Peacefully on July 22, 2019; in his 101st year. Devoted husband of the late Dorothea, father of Elizabeth, Andrew, and the late Rosalind, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, friend and colleague. The funeral will be held in St Paul's Cathedral, The Octagon, Dunedin, at 1.00pm on Monday, August 5, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Paul's Cathedral Music Foundation, The Octagon, PO Box 5205, Dunedin, or may be left at the service. Messages may be left on www.tributes.co.nz or to Horsman Family, DX Box YX15033, Dunedin.

Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019
