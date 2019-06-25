Ernest GYTON

Of Plimmerton. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 22 June 2019. Much loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved brother of Don and the late Bob. Loved uncle and step-father. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pukerua Bay RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Jim Gyton' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service for Jim will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 27 June 2019 at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019
