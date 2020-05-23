FILE, Ernest William (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 98 years. Much loved and respected father of Tony, Nicholas, Jonathan and Tim. Treasured grandfather to many grandchildren. Messages and tributes to 'the File family' may be left in Bill's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A family service for Bill will be held on Tuesday 26th May 2020, at 1.00pm, Wellington. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020