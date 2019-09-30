DUFFY, Erin Teresa:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Greytown. On Sunday, 29 September 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 77 years. Loved wife and life-long partner of the late Warren. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell, Glenn & Joanne, Janine & Fred, and Todd & Rebecca. Adored Nana of Shaun, Dylan, and Rachael; Toni and Jarrod; Olivia and Hannah; and great-grandmother of Libby. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Special thanks to doctors and nurses of Ward 6 East at Wellington Hospital for their loving care. A service to farewell Erin will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Friday, 4 October, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages to the "Duffy Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
