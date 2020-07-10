DUNN, Erica Margaret:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 6, 2020 early evening at Aria Gardens Rest Home. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Anita and Delia, and cherished grandmother of Mathew, Alisha, Gemma, Kate and Dominique. A doting great-grandmother to her many great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Barbara, and loved aunty Erica to Edwin, Lorraine, Andrew and Vanessa. Wonderful friend to many over her 85 years.A family lead interment will be held at Taita Lawn Cemetery, Monday, July 13 at 1200 hours.
Fly with the Angels,
You are now free to rest.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2020