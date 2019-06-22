WICK, Eric Clinton:
(Retired Royal NZ Police Officer 1957-1993) Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Friday 14th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved dad of Gary & Chris; Wayne & Kathryn; Mal & Nina; Les & Karyn; and Kim & Shayne. Much loved grandfather of all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. All communications to the Wick Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hut 5040. In accordance with Eric's wishes a private family service has been held.
