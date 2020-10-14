Eric ROSS

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry for your loss Marjorie and whanau. My Larry..."
    - Annie O'Fee
    - Kathy Butler
    - Raewyn Allan
  • "Condolences to the family remember visiting with dad as a..."
    - Pamela Hickey
  • "RIP Uncle Eric. You will be very much missed! Love to..."
    - Yvonne Thomson
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

ROSS,
Eric Robert (Rooster):
Of Feilding. Passed away on Monday 12 October 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A brave fighter to the end. Aged 83 years. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Marjorie. Loving Dad of Corrina and Harry (Porirua), Merilyn and Bob (Melbourne), Teresa and Carl (Foxton), Lisa and Mike (Feilding), and Paul and Janine (Melbourne). Loved and devoted Poppi to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Ross Family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Rooster will be held in the Beauchamp Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 16 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020
