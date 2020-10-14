ROSS,
Eric Robert (Rooster):
Of Feilding. Passed away on Monday 12 October 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A brave fighter to the end. Aged 83 years. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Marjorie. Loving Dad of Corrina and Harry (Porirua), Merilyn and Bob (Melbourne), Teresa and Carl (Foxton), Lisa and Mike (Feilding), and Paul and Janine (Melbourne). Loved and devoted Poppi to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Ross Family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Rooster will be held in the Beauchamp Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 16 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020