RAY, Eric Harold:
Born 01.03.31 - 10.07.2019
Warrant Officer NZ Army #35095 Passed away peacefully in the arms of his daughter Merle at STAR 4 Horowhenua Health Centre on 10th July 2019 at 6.45pm. Much loved husband of Betty, and father of Michael & Gaye, Marrion & Tony, Maurice & Maureen, Merryn & Anne, Malcolm & Lorraine, Marguret & Sam, Marie & David, Merle & Joe, Murray. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all
A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at the Foxton R.S.A, on Sunday 14th July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 12, 2019