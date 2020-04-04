L'AMIE, Eric Robert:
Service No: J71124 RNZAF. Peacefully at Waikanae on Thursday 26th March 2020. In his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Eunice. Beloved father & father-in-law of Dianne & Wayne Jennings, and Brenda & Craig Martin. Cherished grandfather of Deane, Kim, Sean, Ciaran, Nicholas, and Alastair. Proud great-grandfather of his 12 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express its thanks to the staff at Winara Home, Waikanae for their dedicated care and support of Eric. A private cremation has been held. Messages to "The L'Amie Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020