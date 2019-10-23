Eric HAYCOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric HAYCOCK.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
063277029
Death Notice

HAYCOCK, Eric John:
Of Marton, formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 20 October 2019, at Wanganui Hospital. Aged 70 years. Loved husband of Kyra. Loved father of Stacey, and Latitia. Adored Pop of his 5 grandchildren. Loved son-in-law of Colleen. Messages to the Haycock family C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. A Memorial Service for Eric will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton. On Friday 25 October 2019, at 2.00pm.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.