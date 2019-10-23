HAYCOCK, Eric John:
Of Marton, formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 20 October 2019, at Wanganui Hospital. Aged 70 years. Loved husband of Kyra. Loved father of Stacey, and Latitia. Adored Pop of his 5 grandchildren. Loved son-in-law of Colleen. Messages to the Haycock family C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. A Memorial Service for Eric will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton. On Friday 25 October 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019