BUTT, Eric Bruce Wilson:
Returned Serviceman, No 434606 WWII. Peacefully at Taupo on 11 July 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Bett and the late Adele. Loved father of Linaire (deceased), David and Ann, Gavin and Marta. Cherished Opa of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday 17th July at 1.30pm in the Acacia Bay Community Hall, 8 Wakeman Rd, Acacia Bay, Taupo.
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2019