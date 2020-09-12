RATAPU, Epiniha (Pop):
Service No 67451, WWII Veteran, Maori Battalion C Company. Passed away peacefully at home on 11 September 2020, surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved husband of the late Myrtle. Deeply loved and missed by all his whanau. Messages to the Ratapu family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. Pop will lay at Te Rangimarie Marae, Cole Street, Masterton, until early Sunday morning where he will then travel to Tokomaru Bay. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please contact the family, 0276970511.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020