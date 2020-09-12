Epiniha RATAPU

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Epiniha RATAPU.
Death Notice

RATAPU, Epiniha (Pop):
Service No 67451, WWII Veteran, Maori Battalion C Company. Passed away peacefully at home on 11 September 2020, surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved husband of the late Myrtle. Deeply loved and missed by all his whanau. Messages to the Ratapu family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. Pop will lay at Te Rangimarie Marae, Cole Street, Masterton, until early Sunday morning where he will then travel to Tokomaru Bay. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please contact the family, 0276970511.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.