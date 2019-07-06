WAUGH, Eoin Huntly:
On 4 July 2019. Peacefully passed away at Village at the Park. Aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Jill (deceased). Treasured father and father-in-law of Greg, Jo, Alison, Isa, Fiona, Richard and Tania. Much loved Grandad to Jared, Briar, Konrad, Tobias, Ethan, Jordan and Finn. There will be a celebration of Eoin's life at The Pines, The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Thursday 11th July, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations be made to Surf Life Saving NZ.
Published in Dominion Post from July 6 to July 8, 2019