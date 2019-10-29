SLIM, Dr Enid:
Peacefully at Te Hopai Home & Hospital, on 27th October 2019, with George by her side, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur; mother of George; grandmother of Ben and Alex; mother-in-law of Sunny. Special thanks to the staff of the Te Hopai Home & Hospital and Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest & Bird NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Slim family' can be placed in Enid's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Enid will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Monday 4th November at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019