OSBORNE,
Enid Irene (Irene):
On April 17, 2020, peacefully at Woburn Home, Waipukurau, in her 94th year. Much loved wife of the late Merv and dearly loved Mum, Mother-in-law of Kathryn, Elaine ( deceased) and Dave, Raewyn and John, Fiona and Richard. Loved Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our sincerest thanks to the wonderful team at Woburn Home for their care and support of Mum and to our family during this difficult time. Due to the current situation a private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to – The Osborne Family C/- CHB Funeral Services, PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 21, 2020