MEYER, Enid Cecilia (Nene)
(nee Scadden):
Of Greytown. On 18 February 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished Mum of Shirley and Rodger Mangin, Pamela and the late Trevor Attrill, Gillian and Chris. Adored Nene of Brodie, Stephanie, and Danielle; Kylie, Hayley, and Joseph; Anna-Marie, Jonathan, and Nicola and her 27 great-grandchildren. A loved auntie, friend and 'Nene' to many.
Nene has left us for
"A better place".
A service for Enid will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greytown,on Friday 21 February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Greytown Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Meyer family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020