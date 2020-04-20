LAGAN, Sister Enid RSM

(Formerly Sr M Gregory):

On April 18, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff and her Mercy community. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 73rd year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Anastasia and Charles Lagan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lovena Mary (deceased), Nora and Alf Anderson (both deceased), Pat and Noreen (both deceased), Fay (Sister Frances Marie SMSM, Silverstream), Bern (deceased) and Kay, and Garry and Audrey (both deceased). Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to staff of Nazareth House and Mercy carers for their support of Enid. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private burial will be held at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Memorial Mass for Enid will be celebrated at a later date.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie.

May Enid rest in peace.





