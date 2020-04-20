Sister Enid LAGAN RSM

Guest Book
  • "So so sorry to hear of the passing of Sister Enid. My 92..."
    - Kay Wenmoth
  • "Deepest Sympathy to your two families, your birth family..."
    - Pauline Cosgrove Haggerty
  • " Thank you so much for your support over the years I will..."
    - Bev James
  • "LAGAN, Sister Enid Therese: Died peacefully on April 18,..."
    - Enid LAGAN
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

LAGAN, Sister Enid RSM
(Formerly Sr M Gregory):
On April 18, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff and her Mercy community. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 73rd year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Anastasia and Charles Lagan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lovena Mary (deceased), Nora and Alf Anderson (both deceased), Pat and Noreen (both deceased), Fay (Sister Frances Marie SMSM, Silverstream), Bern (deceased) and Kay, and Garry and Audrey (both deceased). Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to staff of Nazareth House and Mercy carers for their support of Enid. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private burial will be held at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Memorial Mass for Enid will be celebrated at a later date.
Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie.
May Enid rest in peace.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.