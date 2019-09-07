VANDERVORST,
Engelbert Frank:
Frank passed peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on 5 September 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine, much loved father of Ricarda and Hugo, father-in-law of Tamati, adored granddad of Madeleine and Hinepukohurangi and loved brother of Fred and Ludo. Many thanks for the compassionate care Frank received at Fergusson Rest Home & Hospital. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Frank in St Joseph's Church, Main Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 9 September 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Rest in peace Frank.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019