THOMSON,
Emmy Britt (Bretta):
Passed away peacefully at Dixon House, Greymouth with her family around her on 11th October 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Denise Roe, Lois & Colin Richards, Noel (Bricky) & Jeannie, and Lisa & Kelvin Murtha, much loved grandma of Celine, Marcus, and Ben, loved great-grandma of Isaac, and Joseph, loved sister of the late Anna-Lisa, and a loved aunt, cousin and friend. Messages to 193 Marsden Road, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Church or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Bretta's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 13, 2020