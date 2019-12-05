Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" Hania Street Mt Victoria View Map Death Notice



Emmanuel (Manny):

Our much loved dad, nono and partner passed away peacefully on Tuesday with his family around him after fighting with everything he had. He was 62 years old and our best friend. Emmanuel was a loving, funny, mischievous, always protective, sea-loving father and father-in-law to Katerina & Jeremy; Demetria & Darin and Georgina & Jimmy, and partner to Merilyn. He was the most amazing nono to Marco, Lorenzo, Dion, Konstantinos and George.

We will miss him so much.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand and the Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Our special thanks to the teams who have helped us take care of Emmanuel - the incredible people at 5 North, Palliative Care and ICU, Wellington Hospital, who provided such caring and professional support throughout Emmanuel's fight. Emmanuel's funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou", Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Makara Cemetery.







Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2019

