McLENNAN, Emily (Ella)
(nee McNamara):
On 31 October 2019 peacefully, surrounded by family and comforted by her faith at Summerset Village, Trentham aged 91 years. The beloved wife of William (Willie) McLennan, and mother of Elisa, Richard, Helen, Anne Marie and Lucy, mother-in-law of Debbie, Davy, David and Ian. A loving Grandma and Great-Grandma. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be posted to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, or online at www.wfa.org.nz. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset for their care and love to our mother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace, Cnr Palmer Cres and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to ''the McLennan family'', c/o PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019