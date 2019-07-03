MacKENZIE, Emily
(nee MacIver):
Promoted to Glory on 26 June 2019, in her 90th year. Loving mother of Dolina & Brian, Murdina & Owen, Katrina & Kelvin, Lee & Bruce. Loving Nana of Chris & Kerri, Alastair & Kevin, Mandy, Micah & Luke, Emma, Samantha & Peter, & Brendon. Loving Great-Nana to Oliver, Henry & Lincoln.
Gone to be with Jesus
Thanks to Woburn Masonic Rest Home for her care over the last year. Messages may be sent c/- the MacKenzie Family, PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private funeral has been held to celebrate her life.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019