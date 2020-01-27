BRODNICKI,
Emily Linda (nee Moss):
Aged 41 years on Friday, 24 January 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved, beautiful wife of Paul. Loved and adored mother of Sebastian, Reuben and Stellar (our border collie). Beloved daughter of Alfred and Geraldine. Loved and respected daughter-in-law of Paula and Peter. Loved sister of Paul, Bernard, Melissa, Jonathon, Wayne and sister-in-law of Johanna, Gwen, Anna and Darren, John and Mark. Loved by her nieces and nephews Matthew, Brook, Todd, Jerome, Keira, Olive, Otis, Pelle, Alfie, Aria and Billie. A much loved member of the extended family. Special thanks to the staff of Wakefield, Wellington, Hutt, Bowen and Mercy (Auckland) Hospitals, Hanifa Koya (specialist) and the Morgan Family for their care and support of Emily. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice will appreciated. Messages to the 'Brodnicki Family' may be left in Emily's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Emily will be held at the Aston Norwood Cafe and Function Centre , 1747 Main Road North SH2, Kaitoke, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 29 January at 12pm, thereafter private interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020