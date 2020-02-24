SMEETS, Emiel:
On February 21, 2020 peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mien. Much loved father and father-in-law of Fred and Catherine, Les and Sheryl, Corina and Colin, Mike and Sue, Monique and Chris, Shevon and Andrew. Much loved and treasured Opa of his 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Emiel will be at his home from 4.00pm on Monday for those wishing to visit him at home. Special thanks to all of the staff at Fergusson Rest Home and Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Emiel and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service will held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, corner Main Street and Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the "Smeets family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020