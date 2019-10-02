GALL, Elwyn Flora:
Suddenly but peacefully in Wellington Hospital on Wednesday 25th September 2019, aged 91 years. Loved sister of Noreen (dec), Colin (dec) and Bruce and sister-in-law of Christine. Much loved aunt of Rex, Lola, Marie, Aline, Carol, Robert, Ian, Richard, Diana, Cheryl, Caroline and their families. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to 'the Gall family' may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. In accordance with Elwyn's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019