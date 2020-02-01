BEWLEY, Elsinore Alice:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone. Aged 102 years. Much loved wife of the late Leonard. Dearly loved mother to Teresa, Joan, Alan and the late Lenore and Alison, mother-in-law to Murray, Margaret, and Gerry. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. All communications to the Bewley Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A Service for Elsinore will be held in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020