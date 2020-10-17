MALLINDER, Elsie Cope:
Born 21st May 1931 in Wellington, died 13th October 2020 at Selwyn Sprott House, Karori, Wellington. Widow of Gordon Hastings Jones, died 1974, and Donald Mallinder, died 2015. Mother of Mark Jones and the late Greg Jones. Mother-in-law of Debbie Jones. Stepmother of Miriam Mallinder. Nan of Chloe, Sarah, Alex and Eleanor. Auntie Elsie to Judy Jones, Hannah and Hayden Erick and their children David and Lily, Mike and Alice Jones and their son Bruno. Messages and tributes to 'the Jones family' may be left in Elsie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Elsie will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 11.00am. Thereafter a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020