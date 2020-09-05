GANNAWAY, Elsa
Noeline (nee Medland):
(Great Barrier Island) passed away on 1st June 2020 at Te Hopai Home & Hospital, Wellington. To honour the life and legacy of this truly remarkable lady, all friends, fellow supporters in the cause and family, are invited to attend a memorial service for Noeline on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 2pm, at The Salvation Army, 63 Miramar Avenue, Miramar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Zealandia Ecosanctuary - one of her most passionate causes. All communications to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020