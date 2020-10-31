RENCEN-BASSANT, Els:
On 26th October 2020. Peacefully in her sleep at the Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerrit (Bob). Much loved mother of Stephen, Michael, Robert, Monique, and mother-in-law of Paula, Rachel and John. Loved Oma of Jamie, Tess, Jade, Joel, Jacob, Millie and Connie. Sincere thanks to the staff at Rita Angus for their care and support. In accordance with Els' wishes a private family service has been held. Messages can be placed in Els' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020